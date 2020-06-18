My projects include artifacts of independent research, original music, programming languages and UI frameworks, web apps, artwork, writing, software libraries, and a small set of personal tools for thinking.
I started collecting my projects here in 2014, when I learned to code by building a website for myself.
Highlights
A hand-picked selection of projects I’m most proud of. Some are here for technical merit, and others for impact or popularity.
Prism
A research prototype demonstrating new ways to visualize and edit text documents by directly manipulating concepts in the latent space of a language model – video demo
Ink
A dynamically typed functional programming language inspired by JavaScript, with implementations in Go, Rust, and itself, used by many of my core productivity tools and experiments – blog post & language overview
Oak
A pragmatic, dynamic programming language designed for building my personal software tools and side projects, with lessons learned from my experience developing and using Ink and featuring a broad standard library and robust first-party tooling – language intro
Monocle
Personal search engine written in Ink, querying across tens of thousands of documents from my blog posts, journal entries, notes, bookmarks, Tweets, contacts, and more to act as an extended memory spanning my entire life – blog post
Polyx
Personal productivity suite written in Ink and Torus, including a CRM, task manager, file syncing utility, notes app, and more, collectively underpinning my core workflows – blog post
Torus
Small event-driven model-view UI framework for the Web, focused on being simple, efficient, and free of dependencies, used by most of my web projects
Lucerne
A Twitter reader and client designed around my workflows for learning from the Twittersphere, built with Ink and Torus – blog post
Merlot
Markdown writing app on the Web and my full-time blog-writing app, built with pure Ink on top of Torus
Timeglass & Memory Palace
Original albums of New Age style improvisations on the piano – blog post & also available on Spotify.
Nightvale
Interactive writing environment for computational ideas and literate programming, built on Ink and Klisp on the backend and Torus on the frontend – blog post
Unim.press
A Reddit reader that looks like the front page of The New York Times, built with Torus, visited by over 200k and counting – blog post
linus.coffee
A second blog for my more creative work, including covers and original music, artwork, creative writing, and shorter mini-blogs on various topics
Codeframe
The fastest, easiest way to build and deploy quick static webpages, in a lightweight, fast online editor; built with Torus and blocks.css
blocks.css
A lightweight CSS library to add a dimension to core UI web elements, used in many of my projects as a design base
lyrics.rip
A fake lyrics generator for pop artists based on Markov chain Monte-Carlo simulations, built on Repl.it, 800k hits and counting – press coverage
Sounds from Places
A collection of environmental and atmospheric sounds collected around the world in my travels, from Indiana to Iceland to New York City
Tabloid
A minimal but Turing-complete programming language inspired by clickbait headlines, with an interpreter written in JavaScript
Lin’tlil & Lin’tlik
A new kind of language and writing system founded on the concepts of relational semantics and the absence of verbs
Apogee Citation Maker (sold ‘17)
Automatic MLA / APA citation generator from website metadata, Chrome extension with over 130k peak weekly users and a 4.5 star rating
Released
These projects have launched and are in active use, whether that means deployed in production, available to download, or ready for new users. This is the best record of what kind of projects I’m working on today.
Revery
A personal semantic search engine capable of surfacing relevant bookmarks, journal entries, notes, blogs, contacts, and more as I browse the web, or for a given topic of choice. Built on an efficient document embedding-based algorithm for natural language classification, and the search index from my Monocle search engine.
This AI Does Not Exist
A website that generates realistic descriptions and code samples of made-up machine learning models from just a name
YC Vibe Check
Semantic search across Y Combinator’s entire portfolio, letting me search for companies who have explored any given problem space or startup idea, or find companies that are similar to a given company
Sistine
Simple, flexible, productive static site generator written in Ink and built on Merlot’s Markdown engine
Mira
Personal contacts manager, built for my workflow. A place for notes, but for the people I keep in touch with, built with Torus – blog post
Frieden
Personal, read-only public availability calendar, to reduce the back-and-forth in scheduling one-on-one meetings
Ink codebase browser, “Kin”
A refined tool for exploring open-source projects on GitHub with a file tree, rich Markdown and image previews, multi-pane multi-tab layouts and first-class support for Ink syntax highlighting.
Lovecroft
Minimal mailing list manager for static sites, with a simple JSON API, UI with paper.css
libsearch
Simple full-text search library for JavaScript that runs fast without an index, used pervasively across my projects like YC Vibe Check and linus.zone/entr
Superstat
CLI written in Oak for quickly viewing all work-in-progress changes in a workspace of Git repositories; it runs and summarizes git status + diff for every repo in a folder
Pico
Lightweight notepad for ephemeral memos, todos, meeting notes, and more, built with Torus
September
Ink to JavaScript compiler, written entirely in Ink itself and self-hosting on Node.js and the Web
Oak Notebook
An experimental tool for writing dynamic documents using Markdown and Oak that embed interactive explorable visualizations
Schrift
An experimental runtime for Ink written in Rust, featuring a bytecode compiler and VM, and focused on performance and instrumentation
Ink playground, “Maverick”
A simple web IDE and REPL for the Ink programming language, written in pure Ink and built on the self-hosted September compiler toolchain running entirely in the browser
Traceur
Path tracing 3D renderer written in Ink, supports reflective and dielectric materials, focus blur
traceur-web
JavaScript and HTML Canvas port of Traceur, a path tracing renderer initially written in Ink
The stream
A micro-blog for personal project updates and snippets of thought, displayed in a searchable timeline format reminiscent of Twitter; written in Oak from the ground up
Klisp
An S-expression based LISP written in Ink with a minimal ~200 line core and a small standard library
Albatross
A simple to-do list app for personal use, built with Oak, Torus, and libsearch over a weekend
Inc(remental)
A note-taking tool based on the principles of incremental note-taking, written in Ink for quickly capturing fleeting ideas and growing a knowledge base over time – blog post
Eliza
An implementation of the ELIZA chat bot from the 1960’s MIT paper, written in Ink code that can run in the command-line and the browser
August
An educational assembler written from scratch in Ink, supporting 64-bit x86 ELF executables to start with more under development
inkfmt
Self-hosting, tokenizing code formatter for the Ink programming language
Tiny humans
An interactive sandbox for drawing with little tiny stick figures milling around in a little paper world, powered by an original algorithm written in Oak
burds!
2D Canvas-based generative animation of little stylized birds jumping around, written in Oak
Etch
Command-line tool for scaffolding out new programming projects using my personal repository layouts, written in Oak
Rush
Command-line utility to run one (batch) command on many files using a simple command template syntax, written in Oak
Xi
Concatenative stack programming language and interpreter modeled after the Factor language, written in Oak as a learning project
Matisse
A minimalistic gallery of generative art pieces written in Ink, compiled for the Web with the September compiler
ink-vscode
Visual Studio Code editor extension to add support for the Ink programming language, including syntax highlighting
Oak syntax visualizer
An interactive CLI and GUI visualizer for token streams and syntax trees of Oak programs, made for my GopherCon 2021 talk on building a toy programming language.
Histools
A collection of tools for generating heatmaps and data visualizations from Safari’s browser history data
Micropress
An Ink library for automatic text summarization, using an extractive summarization algorithm built on a custom tokenizer from the Monocle project
heyyyyyyyyyyyy.com
The email service for when just “hey.com” isn’t enough
Xin
Flexible functional programming language with a tiny extensible core, inspired by Lisp and CSP
Wintermute
Generates fake blog posts from my blog based on a Markov chain, with Torus + paper.css UI
I Hope You Find It
Original song, written by me and performance by me on acoustic guitar, piano, vocals
1989.style
A simple online game for guessing Taylor Swift songs based on snippets of lyrics, built with Torus and blocks.css
Typogram
Typography + Instagram, simple web app to create beautiful minimalistic graphics that focus on a short snippet of text to share on the Web
Litterate
CLI tool to generate beautiful literate programming-style description of your code from comment annotations
draw
Minimalistic real-time collaborative whiteboard on the Web with WebSockets, Torus, blocks.css
Codesynth
Generate music from lines of source code, built on Torus, paper.css, and the Web Audio API
Codeliner
Ink program to generate “codelines”: like silhouette outlines, but for source code
paper.css
Lightweight CSS library with a paper aesthetic, spiritual successor to blocks.css used in my projects
lambda.ink
The untyped lambda calculus, with Church numerals and Y and Z combinators, implemented in Ink
Animated-Value
Imperative animation API for declarative UI renderers, like React, Preact, and Torus
dotink
Blog and website dedicated to the Ink programming language and my technical writing
Carlisle
A minimal blog and website theme for Hugo with a focus on tasteful design, responsiveness, and flexibility
linus.zone/entr
A searchable repository of my personal notes from past readings, events, videos, talks around topics in startup, business, community, life
Yolo Page
An experiment in making a crowdsourced, crowd-built webpage on GitHub with open contributions from my communities
Clozoom
A browser extension to close Zoom meeting tabs automatically after they’ve opened Zoom, 400 weekly active users and counting
Socialite
A web app to quickly generate social sharing metadata tags for new side projects hosted on the Web, built with Torus and blocks.css on Repl.it
Vanta
A port of Klisp, a Lisp originally written in Ink, to pure Go
Ittr
Small library of useful iterator-related utility functions for JavaScript
Torus HN Reader
Hacker News reader web app optimized for performance, built with Torus and Looking Glass
Plume.chat
Small, lightweight real-time chat server on the Web with WebSockets and Go
Shelf.page
An online, public “blog-shelf” for collecting and sharing interesting reads with your audience
COVID Hacks
Global virtual hackathon that brought high school and university students together to build projects for relief against the COVID-19 pandemic
Looking Glass
A simple web screenshot generator service, backed by Chromium’s Puppeteer API
Graph-Calc
A fast, minimal web-based 2D graphing calculator, built with Torus as a technical demo for the framework
Game of Life
Conway’s Game of Life simulator in JavaScript, built with Torus on HTML canvas
Markus Writer
A fast live HTML renderer for a custom flavor of Markdown, built with Torus
thingboard
A board for text notes in the browser, movable and scalable anywhere you want on the screen
Torus Gravity
An approximate many-body simulation of Newtonian gravity built with Torus on HTML canvas
Blocky logos
An exploratory creative art project distilling some common Western brands and logos into rectangles
Pyro
CLI and CI/CD tool to check availability of specific routes in a web application
Hurricane
Zero-configuration, read-only JSON API proxy in front of an Airtable base
Goblin
Bot for the Hack Club Slack community that integrates with Hack Club Bank to provide statistics and updates
rational-arithmetic.js
A lightweight JavaScript library for arithmetic with rational numbers with a novel API based on tagged template literals
Markovify
A auto-suggest sentence generator based on simple Markov chains from source texts
Dessi
A quick, simple server-side-includes expander to transform SSI’d sites into static files
linus.zone
A personal URL shortener / note sharing service backed by a filesystem-based database
Mondrian Generator
Piet Mondrian-style painting generator in JavaScript built with Torus
Papyrus
Small, static-site for hosting read-optimized content, like stories or e-books
Retired
These projects have launched, and are now sun-set either because I didn’t have time to maintain them, or because I wanted to move onto other projects. Many, but not all, of them are still usable.
The Lifelong Traveler
Linus’s previous website and home online: blog, website, portfolio
Cafe Avant-Garde
Community editorial online magazine: a group of individuals with words to be written and voices to be heard
Ligature
My main work/personal notes application and my first web app, using Backbone.js, Node, and MySQL
Pantheon
A long-running social network simulation project to look for self-organizing government in complex social networks
Studybuddy
Web app to help students easily find study buddies from their classmates taking the same courses
Webb
Simple social network evolution simulation in Ruby
The Anvil Blog
The Anvil’s blog on entrepreneurship, startups, and technology
DataChain Capital
Website / design: cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund and financial consultancy
Vanilla Yeoman Boilerplate
A lightweight project starter boilerplate
Extension Yeoman Boilerplate
A lightweight chrome extension boilerplate based on Mute! extension
Backbone Yeoman Boilerplate
A lightweight single-page app starter boilerplate based on Backbone
Kittifier
JavaScript bookmarklet for changing every image on a webpage to pictures of kittens, courtesy of placekitten.com
Mirage
An attempt at real-time mapping my happiness level across long periods of time to find trends in my happiness levels over time
Day Clock
A beautiful, minimalist clock web application with the color of the skies and the time of the day in full screen, analog glory
Ambrosia
A simple NodeJS- and BackboneJS-powered key-value short note storage that looks pretty cool
Elixir
Time is our most important asset. How much of it do you have? - A Visualization
Mute!
A Chrome extension to prevent autoplay videos from playing or making sound
Kiosk
A small, lightweight web application for taking survey data in TEDxPurdueU events at the door
Magic Search
Browser extension: enhances Google Search’s UI/UX to make it faster, easier to use, and far more extensible / efficient
Kasette
Effortlessly take YouTube videos in and out of auto-rewind/replay loops
CoderDojo Attendance App
Attendance-tracking app for regular events, originally built for Lafayette CoderDojo
Namehog
Minimal command-line tool to check if a username is available on Twitter
YTReplay & YTFixer
Useful bits of code for manipulating YouTube to work better, like repeats and player affixers
FinalScore
Simple web application for parsing and calculating quarter / final grades in WLCSC schools (that’s mine)
Korona
An NPM module that hashes any valid JavaScript data into a reasonably unique color
Persephone
A simple poetry recommendation engine, a predecessor to PoetryMe
Tesseract
JavaScript and HTML5 markup-based in-browser presentation authoring framework
Voyage
Symmetric-key encryption scheme that dynamically generate the algorithm from the key – whitepaper & demo
TEDxPurdueU
TEDxPurdueU’s website for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons
Trubadour Landing Page
Building a new way to read, discover, and share poetry: Trubadour
Bash Notepad
Simple system-wide notepad for Bash (shell) users on UNIX systems, vim/emacs/nano/atom and bash only dependencies
Pandora
A small, HTML5 quiz single-page application
The Insult Machine
It’s an insult machine, just like your face
Daily Quote Greeter
Uses a Quote of the Day API to make a new terminal login prompt as the day’s quote and refresh the GNOME desktop background
Reflow
Make raw HTML pages online not look like trash
Rail Runner
A simple DOM-based HTML5 game I wrote when I was a sophomore, one of my first programming projects
Java Image Filters
A set of simple but conceptually interesting applications written in Java for instructional / tutoring purposes
Experiments
These projects are currently in active development. They can be considered pre-alpha or alpha-stage in development, will have tons of bugs or errors, or may not be fully executed at all. A lot of these projects are just napkin-drawing ideas I had in the shower, where I’ve sketched out some ideas and notes.
Atypical Press
An experimental magazine about people and communities building a more creative, more inspiring, more just future
Ky
Scriptable, modal terminal text editor with the best of Vim and Emacs, written in Go
Talaria
A gesture- and nonverbal-communication-based HCI experiment and exoskeleton
Zero to Code
The best place on the Web to learn to make stuff with code, a free-forever introductory web development course for everyone
Synaptic 2
Event-driven simulation of a self-organizing learning neural network
Costructure
A pair of interface experiments that explore nonlinear reading, where the reader first scans for key ideas then dives deeper into the most interesting sections
Unfinished
These projects were started and worked on for anywhere from weeks to years, but ultimately were never seen to completion or release, for one reason or another. Still, they serve as a good background for what kinds of ideas interest me.
Otherworld
A text-based game exploring the bounds of consciousness and metaphysics
Orion
An exploration of mathematical modeling, analyzing movement of crowds through an area
PoetryMe
Great poems, algorithmically recommended and delivered to your inbox (with founder Rebecca Roach)
Ambiance
An AI-based personal assistant taking proactive action and responding to voice actions. Think Jarvis, except IRL.
Compass
A novel-in-progress about humanity, intelligence, vulnerability, and mortality